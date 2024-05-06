Volunteer Country

Jaime Ffrench Sees Shakeup In Recruitment

2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Jacksonville, Fla.) is a premium target for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Evan Crowell

Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench celebrates after a touchdown by the Mustangs.
Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench celebrates after a touchdown by the Mustangs. / Juston Lewis/Florida Times-Union / USA

Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Ffrench ranks as the No. 23 prospect in his class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The Tennessee Volunteers are prime player for him and will receive an official visit, but three schools are now in his top interests.

The Ohio State Buckeyes set the tone for a long time in this one, but Ffrench told On3's Chad Simmons that currently, LSU, Miami, and Texas are in his top group. All will receive official visits, as will Ohio State and Tennessee, and this recruitment likely isn't done with its twists and turns. Volunteer Country will continue to update Ffrench's recruitment throughout his timeline over the next few months.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

