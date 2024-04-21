Volunteer Country

Latest On Where Tennessee Sits With Jaime Ffrench

2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (Mandarin, Fla.) has grown on the Tennessee Volunteers recently.

Evan Crowell

Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (2) looks to the sideline for a signal during a high school
Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench (2) looks to the sideline for a signal during a high school / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union /

Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench has grown on the Tennessee Volunteers since Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre. The two developed a bond during several recruiting trips to see the Alabama Crimson Tide, and since Ffrench has reopened his recruitment, MacIntyre has recruited him to wear orange and white.

Ffrench recently made his first unofficial visit to Knoxville, Tennessee, and enjoyed his stay. He quickly locked in an official visit for the summer, when he will see LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas. While the Ohio State Buckeyes are perceived as the leader for his services, On3's Chad Simmons wrote that Tennessee is still a factor for Ffrench.

"If there is a second tier of schools in the mix right now, it’s Texas and Tennessee," Simmons wrote. "Those are the other schools to watch behind the Buckeyes going into the official visits in June. The offensive firepower with the Longhorns is appealing, whileis working hard to recruit Ffrench to Knoxville. Right now, however, Ohio State is setting the pace and other schools are working to make up ground."

Ffrench ranks as the No. 23 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

Evan Crowell

