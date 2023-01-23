Skip to main content

Jarvis Boatwright Narrows Recruitment

Safety Jarvis Boatwright has cut his recruitment to five schools, and the Tennessee Volunteers made the list.

Recruits continue to narrow their focus heading into their senior seasons. A host of 2024 prospects have released their top schools in recent weeks, and safety Jarvis Boatwright has added his name to the list.

Boatwright is down to Tennessee, South Carolina, UCF, Florida, and Florida State. While it will be tough to pull the Clearwater, Florida, native from the Sunshine State, Tennessee has done it several times under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Volunteers are beginning to compile an impressive 2024 recruiting class. Tight end Jonathan Echols, corner Kaleb Beasley, and defensive lineman Carson Gentle are their current commits, but they are finalists for several other high-profile names.

Boatwright stands 6-1 and 170 lbs., meaning he will have to add a good amount of weight once he gets on a college campus. However, he has exceptional speed and eyes that will be useful as a short-side safety in college.

Tennessee's other main safety priority is in-state athlete Boo Carter. Carter is one of the best athletes in the state, making plays from almost every position on the field. He also has the speed and athletic profile the Volunteers are looking for at defensive back.

