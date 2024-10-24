Volunteer Country

Jaylen Mercer Details His Visit To Knoxville Following A Huge Tennessee Win

2027 Jaylen Mercer details his Rocky Top experience with Tennessee on SI.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Defensive Line Coach Rodney Garner during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Kns Tennessee Kentucky Football
Tennessee Defensive Line Coach Rodney Garner during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Kns Tennessee Kentucky Football / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers had many talented recruits on campus for the Alabama game. The Vols had over 100 recruits and put together the biggest recruiting event of the season.

One of the 2027 recruits to attend this game was Jaylen Mercer. Mercer is a 2027 defensive lineman prospect.

Following the game the talented 2027 recruit caught up with Tennessee on SI to detail his experience and more.

“The visit was great I got to talk to the coaches and chill with some of the other recruits,” said Mercer. He had the opportunity to talk to his position coach Rodney Garner. “I talked to Coach Garner the head defensive line coach. He told me to just keep working never get satisfied and just was checking up on my season and how my family was doing.”

The atmosphere would be the next thing the talented defensive prospect would jump into conversation about. “The atmosphere was crazy it was electric like it was better than some of the NFL games I have gone to,” said Mercer. “The visit definitely opened my eyes up because the atmosphere was so crazy and it’s definitely at the top of the list and I’m not sure yet but I want to make it down for one more game.”

