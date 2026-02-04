The Tennessee Volunteers have been building their class more and more as time goes by, and they are finally able to put a bow on their 2026 recruiting cycle with the addition of multiple players, who are set to come in and compete for playing time during the spring.

Jeremy George-El Signs With Tennessee Football

Jeremy George-El signs with University of Tennessee at Knoxville Catholic’s signing day ceremony at Knoxville Catholic High School, Feb. 4, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the players who just recently signed is Jeremy George-El. George-El is a high school prospect from the state of Tennessee who currently attends Knoxville Catholic High School. This is the same high school that current Tennessee Volunteers commit Tyreek King has played high school football for.

George-El was a late addition made by this staff, which was a major addition late, as he was one of the better remaining in-state prospects on the board, which just adds to the depth of the Tennessee kids that they have already added in the 2026 class. George-El is a prospect who plays on the offensive line and will be an interior offensive lineman for the Vols, as he has a 6-foot-4, 325-pound frame already, which is something that this staff can build off of.

Bringing in a guy like George-El is a huge deal, as he is someone who represents the state very well. The cool thing about his story is the fact that he isn't even from the state of Tennessee, as he is someone who transferred in from Quebec, Canada. This is a trend that many Tennessee high school stars have come from, including the Vols' biggest target in the class of 2027, David Gabriel-Georges, who is the running back from Baylor School in Tennessee, but is originally from Canada.

George-El is a three-star prospect joining the staff, and this staff is super excited with this addition, as he is joining a great group of offensive linemen. He is joining five-star Gabriel Osenda, four-star Kamari Blair, and three-star Edward "ED" Baker. All of the four prospects outside of Baker are from the state of Tennessee, as Baker is from the state of Maryland. This is a state that Tennessee has made many additions from, including a guy like Edrees Farooq, who has had a massive career with the Vols thus far.

This is arguably the best addition the Vols have made in this period, as they will have someone who will compete for some playing time, but will likely be a backup for this next season, allowing him to redshirt for a season.

More Vols News