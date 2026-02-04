Joey Aguilar's Date Set for Hearing Against the NCAA for Extra Eligibility

Joey Aguilar is now set for an injuction hearing following his voluntary dismissal from the Diego Pavia case, and his decision to file against the NCAA for an extra season of eligibility. His date has been set, but it isn't as soon as they would have liked.

"The injunction hearing for Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is expected to be set for Feb. 13. Aguilar's lawyers asked for this Friday. But the hearing is expected to be set for the following Friday," Pete Thamel confirmed when making his social media post on his X account.

The initial thought was that Aguilar needed an immediate answer so he could properly prepare for the NFL Draft, which is quickly approaching. Aguilar is likely a late-round draft pick or a UDFA, regardless, but it would still allow him to attempt to make some ground up compared to the others who have been prepping for months now. It also allows him to know if he will be with the Vols program or not, which is great for Tennessee as well, as it will be looking to move towards the next season faster than before after an underwhelming 2025.

Keeping Aguilar would be a huge deal for the Vols, but at the minimum, they need an answer soon, with spring practice being right around the corner. This is one of the more important times to figure things out and get a feel of how the lineup may look.

Aguilar's 2025 was a solid one. Here is what he accomplished in his first and possibly final season in the orange and white, according to UTSports.com .

Joey Aguilar's 2025

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks towards the stands as he walks off the field after the loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the bowl game, ranks in the top-20 nationally in passing yards (3,444 - 8th), passing yards/game (287.0 - 7th), passing touchdowns (24 - t-18th), passing yards per attempt (8.9 - t-13th), completions (258 - 18th) and passing efficiency (157.12 - 18th) ... SEC leader passing yards and passing yards per game ... Also ranks second in the SEC in completions, third in yards per attempt and passing efficiency and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns ... Tied a season high with 29 completions for 299 yards and a touchdown on Senior Day vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (11/29) ... Started the game 10-for-10 passing and finished 17-of-22 for 204 yards and a touchdown at Florida (11/22) to help UT snap a 10-game losing streak in Gainesville ... Posted his best completion percentage (77.3) of the season and the best of his career as a starter in the win over the Gators ... Completed 17 of 23 attempts for 204 yards and a touchdown on top of rushing for 24 yards and a score on three carries in win vs. New Mexico State (11/15) ... Threw for over 350 yards for the third time this season, finishing with 393 passing yards on a season-high 29 completions to go along with three touchdown passes vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Was 20-for-26 passing for a season-high 396 yards (19.8 avg) while tossing three touchdowns in road win at Kentucky (10/25) ... Finished with a season-high 28 completions for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Accounted for 280 total yards with 221 through the air and a season-high 59 on the ground to go along with one TD pass in win vs. Arkansas (10/11) ... Was 24-40 for 335 yards and a touchdown through the air while also adding a rushing score in road win at Mississippi State (9/27) ... Led the Vols on a late fourth-quarter scoring drive to force overtime in Starkville, going 6-for-6 passing before capping the drive with a 6-yard TD run ... Continued his impressive start to the year with another efficient performance in win vs. UAB (9/20), completing 15 of 21 pass attempts for 218 yards and three touchdowns ... Showcased his playmaking ability in SEC debut vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13), completing 24 of 36 passes for 371 yards and tying a career high with four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground ... His 371 passing yards tied Peyton Manning (10/12/96) for the most ever by a UT player in a game against Georgia ... Three of his four passing TDs against the Bulldogs were 32 yards or longer, including 56-yard and 72-yard connections with Chris Brazzell II ... Posted the third-most consecutive completions in a game by a Tennessee quarterback with his 14-of-14 start against the Bulldogs ... Per ESPN Insights, Aguilar is the first SEC quarterback to go 14-of-14 (or better) in any quarter over the last 20 seasons (2006-25) ... Was extremely efficient in just one half of work in his Neyland Stadium debut vs. ETSU (9/6), leading UT to 48 first-half points while completing 23-of-31 pass attempts for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Mike Matthews in the second quarter ... Impressed in his Tennessee debut, leading the Vols to 493 yards of total offense in a 45-26 victory over Syracuse (8/30) in the Aflac Kickoff Game ... Was 16-28 for 247 yards and three touchdowns through the air against the Orange, including a 73- yard deep ball for a score to Braylon Staley early in the second quarter, marking the third longest completion of his career and the longest completion by an SEC player in Week 1 ... Added 34 yards on six carries to finish with 281 yards of total offense for the game.

