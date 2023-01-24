Skip to main content

Josh Heupel Continues High School Tour

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is on the recruiting trail and touring high schools searching for future Volunteers.

Recruiting season tells us which programs are positioned well for the future. It's important to recruit elite players, but the coaches that go on the road can often tell us as much as the caliber of players they are recruiting.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been one of the most visible coaches in the sport. He's been to several high schools to watch quarterbacks play basketball, went to North Carolina to see Providence Day, and has undoubtedly been to other locations.

He continued this scouting spree on Monday when he visited Boyd Buchanan High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Heupel has scored the local scene for talent, but his work in other states underlines his commitment.

Some head coaches opt to travel less and make their assistants do a lot of scouting work. Everyone at Tennessee plays a hand on the recruiting trail, including the head coach.

This work ethic and drive have made Heupel stand out to prospective recruits. Players routinely relate to how reliable and understanding Heupel is, which may come from a unique drive to reach the pinnacle of the sport, albeit through coaching instead of playing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Rick Barnes
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Georgia

By Evan Crowell
Nathan Leacock
Football

Where Tennessee Signees Finished In ESPN 300

By Evan Crowell
Cam Hayes
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Regains Top 5 Status

By Evan Crowell
Hendon Hooker
Football

Hendon Hooker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

By Evan Crowell
Cameron Sparks
Recruiting

Cameron Sparks, A Monster in the Making

By Evan Crowell
Hendon Hooker
Football

Chris Doering Tabs Tennessee As Top Challenger To UGA In SEC East

By Evan Crowell
Jarvis Boatwright
Recruiting

Jarvis Boatwright Narrows Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
Zakai Zeigler
Men's Basketball

Where Will Tennessee Stand In AP Poll?

By Evan Crowell