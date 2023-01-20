Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars

Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects.

Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis and 2025 offensive tackle David Sanders. Davis has been a long-time target for this staff and a difference-maker since he arrived on the high school scene.

Meanwhile, Sanders is widely touted as the No. 1 player in America. He is a three-sport athlete with elite athleticism for his staggering 6-7 frame. Tennessee has offered both and will need to focus more on them in the coming months.

Every major program will be stopping by Providence Day within the next week. They went 12-1 this season and won the state championship, capping off a historic run for the program.

Their offensive efficiency was a big reason for their success. Davis accounted for 45 touchdowns and won North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year behind a stout offensive line headlined by Sanders. The Chargers have other P5 prospects Heuepel was likely checking in on, but these two are at the top of his board.

