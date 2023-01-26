LOOK: Josh Heupel Visits Georgia High School

Head coach Josh Heupel continued his high school trek on Tuesday. He visited Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, home of linebackers Wendell Gregory and Ashton Woods.

Both are major P5 prospects, but Tennessee is interested in Gregory. He's down to five schools and announces his commitment on Friday. Gregory's final schools consist of Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, Missouri, and North Carolina.

Many assume that the Gamecocks are the front-runner for Gregory. He's been in Columbia several times, and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer visited Walton a few days ago.

Tennessee has also offered Woods, who is still in the early stages of his recruitment. Heupel may be trying to make an impression here, as Woods is a versatile linebacker who measures in at 6-3 and 210 lbs.

Josh Heupel with Walton head coach Daniel Brunner.

Heupel has been to several high schools recently, making a tour around the southeast. He's visited several high-priority prospects: George MacIntyre, David Sanders, Jadyn Davis, and more.

He just inked a new extension with Tennessee, carrying him out through January 2029. Heupel's salary reportedly increased from $5 million annually to $9 million, a deserved extension for one of the most relentless recruiters in America.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.