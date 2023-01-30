Skip to main content

LOOK: Kamarion Franklin Visits Tennessee

Elite defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.

Tennessee had another important recruiting weekend. They hosted priority defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, one of the top players in the country and the No. 1 player in Mississippi.

Franklin is down to ten schools: Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, Miami, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, and Texas A&M. He stands 6-4.5 and 260 lbs. and plays light on his feet.

The Volunteers have identified a few other priority defenders in the 2024 cycle. Kaleb Beasley and Carson Gentle are already committed, but Franklin, Edwin Spillman, Boo Carter, and Williams Nwaneri appear like obvious takes for the coaching staff.

Franklin was on campus over the weekend for an unofficial visit. He has already visited Arkansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Alabama, Jackson State, and Tennessee during his junior year.

He's been to Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Tennessee multiple times during his junior year. Frankling is touring the entire southeast, hoping to find a home, and is very open to new locations.

Franklin combines power and speed at a unique size for a defensive end. He works hard from the snap and brings a physicality that sets the tone.

