LOOK: George MacIntyre Visits Tennessee

Quarterback George MacIntyre has been heavily involved with Tennessee, and the 2025 signal caller was on campus this weekend.

Head coach Josh Heupel is always evaluating top quarterbacks. Though the 2025 class is a ways away, it seems he has already found a favorite quarterback prospect.

George MacIntyre is that player. He hails from Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a two-sport athlete. MacIntyre threw 21 touchdowns against four interceptions while leading Brentwood to a 9-3 record.

Heupel recently watched one of MacIntyre's high school basketball games. MacIntyre is a standout on the hardwood, as he carries unique size at 6-5 and 180 lbs. with basketball offers from Arizona State and FIU.

MacIntyre returned the favor over the weekend. He made the trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the Volunteers' junior day. He has enjoyed the Knoxville atmosphere each time he's been on campus, and Tennessee is an early leader for him.

He's reported thirteen offers since the start of the New Year. Many outlets consider him a top quarterback in the 2025 class, and Heupel appears to feel the same way. He has identified three signal callers in the class that he likes thus far: MacIntyre, Cutter Boley, and Antwanne Hill, all of whom reside within the southeast.

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

