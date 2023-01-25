K'Vion Thunderbird Narrows Recruitment, Sets Commitment Date

While most programs' 2023 classes are complete, Tennessee still has one more announcement pending. Inside linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird released his final five schools and set a commitment date.

Thunderbird is down to Tennessee, Colorado, Oregon, Arizona State, and Purdue. He has been to Knoxville and gathered all the information from Tennessee to decide.

He will commit on Thursday at 5:30 PM ET. The Chicago, Illinois, native played for Kenwood Academy and had an impressive senior season. While Thunderbird isn't a highly-touted prospect by recruiting services, major P5 programs believe he can play at the next level.

Fans can watch his commitment on the 247Sports Recruiting Show. Thunderbird has played things close to the vest, and several new players are emerging in his recruitment clouds things.

Tennessee 2023 Signing Class

Nico Iamaleava, QB

Khalifa Keith, RB

DeSean Bishop, RB (Has not signed LOI)

Nathan Leacock, WR

Nate Spillman, WR

Ethan Davis, TE

McCallan Castles, TE (Transfer)

Vysen Lang, G

Larry Johnson III, OT

Shamurad Umarov, OT

Ayden Bussell, OT

Andrej Karic, OT (Transfer)

Caleb Herring, EDGE

Nathan Robinson, EDGE

Chandavian Bradley, EDGE

Daevin Hobbs, DL

Tyree Weathersby, DL

Arion Carter, ILB

Jalen Smith, ILB

Jeremiah Telander, ILB

Keenan Pili, LB (Transfer)

Jordan Matthews, CB

Rickey Gibson, CB

Cristian Conyer, CB

John Slaughter, S

Jack Luttrell, S

Cameron Seldon, ATH

Trevor Duncan, ATH

Charles Campbell, K (Transfer)

