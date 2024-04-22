Lagonza Hayward Names Recruitment Leader
2025 four-star safety Lagonza Hayward (Lyons, Ga.) has been high on the Tennessee Volunteers for months.
Toombs County High School safety Lagonza Hayward has burst onto the national scene after his junior season. Hayward ranks as the No. 113 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He's had a litany of major suitors recruit him over the past few months, but the Tennessee Volunteers have been as steady as they come in this battle.
Hayward has locked in three official visits for the summer. Florida State, Tennessee, and USC are set to receive official visits from the talented defender, who will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on the weekend of June 21. He will add more destinations to his list this summer, but the Vols are standing out from the pack. Hayward shared with On3's Chad Simmons that Tennessee is "definitely" his No. 1 school at the moment, a trend that's been continuing for weeks now.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
