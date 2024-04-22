Volunteer Country

Lagonza Hayward Names Recruitment Leader

2025 four-star safety Lagonza Hayward (Lyons, Ga.) has been high on the Tennessee Volunteers for months.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, left, and secondary coach Willie Martinez walk off the field
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel, left, and secondary coach Willie Martinez walk off the field / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY

2025 four-star safety Lagonza Hayward (Lyons, Ga.) has been high on the Tennessee Volunteers for months.

Toombs County High School safety Lagonza Hayward has burst onto the national scene after his junior season. Hayward ranks as the No. 113 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He's had a litany of major suitors recruit him over the past few months, but the Tennessee Volunteers have been as steady as they come in this battle.

Hayward has locked in three official visits for the summer. Florida State, Tennessee, and USC are set to receive official visits from the talented defender, who will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on the weekend of June 21. He will add more destinations to his list this summer, but the Vols are standing out from the pack. Hayward shared with On3's Chad Simmons that Tennessee is "definitely" his No. 1 school at the moment, a trend that's been continuing for weeks now.


Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Radarious Jackson, WR
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

You Might Also Like:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.