Legend Bey Flips and Signs to Tennessee Football Following Ohio State Coaching Change

The Tennessee Volunteers have been working their magic when it comes to many different players on the recruiting trail. They have been able to land players left and right, and they have signed some of their top prospects. This includes guys like Faizon Brandon, Brayden Rouse, and Tristen Keys (who all signed on the first day of Early Signing Day).

There was some big news when it came to the Early Signing Day portion, including a huge coaching change that shocked the world. That coaching change is Brian Hartline from Ohio State (offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach) announced that he was taking the USF Head Coaching gig. This led to many Ohio State Buckeyes being unsure about what they want/need to do about their future. This includes a former Tennessee commit. That commit is Legend Bey, who flipped away from the Tennessee Volunteers when he went to the Buckeyes.

Bey has finally made his decision, which was faster than many believed, and Bey is on his way back to Knoxville. He announced that he would be flipping his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Tennessee Volunteers, and is a player that the Vols have been high on for quite some time. He initially committed to the Vols in the summer over the Texas A&M Aggies. Following that, he hit the national headlines as one of the fastest players in America as a QB, but he will be playing wide receiver and special teams with the Tennessee Volunteers, which is what he was expected to play earlier in the cycle.

Here is what the Tennessee Volunteers will be getting out of their newest addition, who just so happens to be a familiar face.

Legend Bey Evaluation From 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks

- Dynamic high school quarterback who projects as a playmaking skill weapon.

- Immensely productive with more than 4,000 career rushing yards, 3,500-plus passing yards, and responsible for triple-digit touchdowns.

- Owns verified track speed that translates in pads.

- Plays with sudden downhill acceleration and corresponding top-end speed.

- Also displays short-area redirecting twitch to evade in tight quarters and set up explosive cuts.

- Years spent as a high school QB should aid awareness/football IQ when transitioning to a different skill position.

- May need time to acclimate to that new full-time spot, but could provide immediate return game value.

- Potential high-major offensive threat who could foster personnel creativity and big-play juice

BIO

• Name: Legend Bey



• School: North Forney (Texas)



• Position: Wide Receiver



• Measurements: 5'10, 175-pounds



• Star Rating: Four-star

Tennessee Recruiting History

• Offer Date: April 6th, 2025



• Official Visit Date: June 6th, 2025



• Commitment Date: December 3rd, 2025

