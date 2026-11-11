Leo Nockley's Coach Shares What Tennessee Baseball is Getting In Their Newest Signee

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land some of the better prospects in baseball, and they have done just that, as they even landed arguably one of the biggest prospects in their baseball class, Leo Nockley, who projects as someone who could be an immediate impact.

Nockley has signed with the Vols, and there was no doubt that this would be the case, which led to many wanting to learn more about the newest Tennessee baseball star.

Kyle Ofier, Leo Nockley's baseball coach, spoke with Vols on SI about Nockley and this decision. Here is what he has to day in the interview and his baseball star.

Question - What Type of Person is Tennessee Getting in Leo?

"Tennessee is getting a great person in Leo. Leo is mature and wise beyond his years. He’s an outstanding young man who represents everything you could want in a student-athlete. He’s respectful, humble, hardworking, and most importantly, he carries himself with a level of maturity that stands out. As talented as he is on the baseball field, the person he is away from the diamond speaks volumes. Leo is genuine and kind, who treats people the right way. He leaves a positive impression on those he comes in contact with on the field and in the community. Tennessee is getting someone who will represent the university with tremendous class. He’s very deserving of this opportunity and not just because of what he’s accomplished, but because of how he’s gone about accomplishing it," Ofier said.

Question - What Type of Player is Tennessee Getting in Leo?

"Tennessee is getting an extremely talented baseball player in Leo, who has earned everything that has come his way. No one works harder than Leo when no one is watching, and his willingness to improve his craft will be the reason I believe his best baseball is still ahead of him. Leo has the talent to show up when things matter most. No situation is too big, always calm and confident. Need a big-time defense play? Down to your last out, down a run? Leo is your guy. Leo thrives when the lights get brighter, and rises to the occasion. What separates Leo doesn’t rely solely on his natural ability, but the fact he values the importance of putting in the work and finding ways to improves his game. He’s driven, competitive, and holds himself to the highest of standards. Tennessee will enjoy and appreciate the fact that Leo is also coachable. No matter how talented a player becomes, there is always room for growth and development, and Leo understands that. Never complacent, Leo approaches the game with the right mindset, which will serve him well as he transitions to the SEC," Ofier said.

Question - What is Your Message to Leo as He Signs?

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"My message to Leo would simply be how proud I am of him. This is an opportunity most young men do not get to experience, and he’s earned every bit of it. I hope he takes a moment to appreciate everything he’s been able to accomplish while still recognizing this is just the beginning of a special journey. I hope he takes a moment to appreciate the sacrifices that he and his family have made along the way. The countless hours of practice, traveling across the nation, and dedication from both him and his parents have all led to this moment. There are plenty of people who have been there for Leo and continue to be there for Leo, but nobody deserves to share this moment more than his parents. I also hope he stays true to himself and the game that has given him so much by continuing to be humble, hardworking, and most importantly, continue to be the outstanding young man he’s always been. I hope he reflects on the work it took to get to this point while still recognizing this isn’t the finish line, but the beginning of a new chapter," Ofier said.

Question - What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans?

"My message to Tennessee fans would be that you’re getting a player who will give everything he has. He’s talented, hardworking, and is passionate for the game. Beyond that, you’re getting an exceptional young man who will represent Tennessee the right way. Leo is easy to root for, and I think Vol Nation is going to love having him as a part of the program and community. He’s the kind of person who makes the people around him better, and I truly couldn’t think of a more deserving person to have this opportunity," Ofier said.

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