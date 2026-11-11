Live Updates: Tennessee Basketball Early Signing Period

Live Updates: Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Early Signing Period

*Note: The Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Vols will be signing prospects in multiple different sports. This just serves as one specific sport, while the other teams and programs will have their own specific updates on the website, which can be found by searching for it through the site's categories or on the social media apps. This is also going to be updated as news comes, which means that it won't be updated unless there is something that is noteworthy and worth mentioning. The majority of the work will be done on November 11th, but this is something that will carry all the way through November 18th, so I suggest periodically checking to see if anything has changed. For the updates, make sure you refresh the article or the site so you can get every update that you need throughout the early signing period. It is also worth noting that every timestamp is in Eastern time.*

Wednesday - Nov. 11

7:00 AM: Rick Barnes and company enter the day with no commits, so this should be interesting.

Pre-Event Information

Nov 9, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Radford Highlanders at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the event, the story for the Tennessee basketball team is that they have been the finalist for many, but have yet to actually land a commitment when it comes to the basketball side of things. There is plenty of hope that they can do so soon, but when will that be? This may be a long day for the Vols, as they may not land a single basketball commit/signee in this period, unless they land a commitment or flip along the way, which isn't impossible, but that may come out of nowhere if it actually happens.

Rick Barnes and his team are in-season and are ranked as the No. 11 team in the country, so there's a reason to consider this program, but the fact that they haven't landed a single commit at this time is a bit head-scratching. However, the signing period could be one to remember if Barnes begins to land some prospects.

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