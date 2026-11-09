Live Updates: Tennessee Basketball vs. Radford

Current Score: Radford 0, Tennessee 0

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for an update between periods of play, and following big moments.***

First Half

20:00: Tipoff is set for around 7:03 PM EST.

Pre Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre Game Information

The Tennessee basketball team is set for its second matchup of the season, as they return to the Food City Center, which is the same location as their first game, which took place last Tuesday.

The Vols are set to play against the Radford Highlanders in what many believe is a great opportunity for the Tennessee basketball program to make a statement just hours after they seemingly fell three spots in the rankings, after starting the season with a massive 90-59 victory over the Wofford Terriers.

This means that the No. 11 will be next to the Tennessee name, but even with a questionable-ranking decision, the Volunteers turn their focus to the game that is ahead.

The star entering the game is DeWayne Brown II, who finished the first game with a double-double. In that game, the Vols' big man finished with 17 points, while shooting an efficient 7-for-11 from the field. He also finished the game with 13 rebounds, securing what appeared to be one of the more dominant single-game performances in all of the SEC.

It is easy to assume that this game will be a team effort, but there will likely be a star who emerges from the contest. The first option seems to be Juke Harris, a transfer who entered the season with extremely high expectations, which even landed him on some national lists. The next option worth mentioning has been an offensive weapon behind the arc. That player being Tyler Lundblade, who is set for his second game of his Tennessee career after a four three-point performance. The last option worth mentioning is Terrence Hill Jr., who I firmly believe is the best offensive player for the Vols. It would come as no shock if he is the one to make headlines after tonight.

Regardless, it should be a fun and eventful night for Tennessee basketball, as they progress through their non-conference schedule inside the beautiful city of Knoxville, Tennessee.

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