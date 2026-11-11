Everything Jalen Haralson and Terrence Hill Jr. Said Following the Vols Win

The Tennessee Volunteers won their second game of the season as their defense led the way to a 70 – 47 win. After the game, two of Tennessee’s best players spoke to the media. This is everything Jalen Haralson and Terrence Hill Jr. said.

Jalen Haralson on If This Game Was the Best Defensive Performance So Far

“Yeah, so far. We got after it like we kind of shut their water off and you know, ran them out of things they wanted to run but no it's still it's still another level we can get to like they shot 16 for 61, didn’t know that but yeah, it's still another level we can get to but I'm proud of our effort today.”

Terrence Hill Jr. on if Rick Barnes is Pressuring Him to Get to the Rim More

“I wouldn't say he's pressuring me. I feel like he just wants me to be more aggressive because when I get in there, I do make good plays. So just playing within the offense and getting my teammate shots and when they're when they're open for me, I'm going to take the shots as well.”

Terrence Hill Jr. on What Lead to Tennessee’s Turnovers

“I feel like we're just too carefree with the ball. We got to clean some stuff up when we get back in practice. But yeah, I think we're just too carefree. We're going to fix it though.”

Terrence Hill Jr. on How the Last Two Weeks Have Gone Since His Ankle Injury at Duke

“Been a journey. I think our staff, Chad and G been working with me ever since I got the injury. Was able to get me back with a speedy recovery like you guys seen and just playing with the flow of the game. My teammates trust me, the coaches trust me when I get out there. So, just taking it game by game and letting the game come to me.”

Terrence Hill Jr. on how the Team is Still Trying to Mesh

“I think it's going to take some time. We got a lot of great offensive guys. We're still trying to learn, you know, the system how we want to play. But I feel like we had a lot of good shots out there that just didn't fall. So, I feel like when those when those start going through, we're going to be good.”

Jalen Haralson on What the Next Defensive Level Is

“Yeah, I say just executing the game plan. It was sometimes, you know, we kind of got away from that tonight and that's inexcusable, but you know, I feel like that effort was effort was good just mentally like, you know, being locked in on the game plan.”

Jalen Haralson on the Turnovers and Still Trying to Mesh Together Being Linked

“Yeah. We still learning each other like I know we've been playing with each other for past 5 months but like I mean these guys are talented so you know we still learn each other and we all want to want to play well we all want to do good so it's just you know just buying in to the system”

Jalen Haralson on Being Outrebounded Again in the First Half

“Yeah, I mean I think every time we outrebound them in in a 4-minute segment, you know, we usually win those segments. So, I think that's something that was brought up even before this game and something we got to keep working towards like we rebound, we get out in transition. Now we're really good.

Jalen Haralson on if Effort Has Been Improving

“Yeah. like you know it's embarrassing losing like how we lost but you know it was good for us like you know, we had a wakeup call before you know before it counted so you know just getting back to drawing board and you know you know really locking into the game plan really you know buying into practice when coach saying I feel like that was the exhibition was great for us.”

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