Mara Sandberg Details Her Decision to Sign With Tennessee Volleyball

The Tennessee volleyball program has just landed one of their top commits in the class of 2027, as they landed 1/3 of the volleyball commits the moment that she signed.

That prospect is Mara Sandberg, who is becoming one of the very best high school prospects in the country, as she is someone who plays volleyball in the state of Washington. The talented prospect plays for Gonzaga Prep High School and is one of the many targets that Coach Eve Rackham Watt had on the trail.

Recently, Vols on SI had the chance to ask Sandberg some questions, which would provide more insight into her decision to sign with the Tennessee Volunteers volleyball program during the early signing period. Here is what each question asked, along with what she had to say in response now that she is signed with the program she verbally committed to in 2025.

Mara Sandberg on her Tennessee official visit. | Mara Sandberg

What Makes Tennessee the Perfect School For You to Sign With?

"Tennessee was the perfect school for me because of the unwavering support for student-athletes. The resources and systems set in place to help student-athletes succeed were something I just couldn’t say no to," Sandberg said.

How Excited Are You to Play Under Coach Eve and Her Staff?

"I’m extremely excited to play under Coach Eve and her staff because of their genuine care for their athletes. I’m looking forward to learning under her because of her transparency and knowledge of the game. I know she will lead me to becoming the best player I can be," Sandberg said.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

What Does the Legacy of the Tennessee Volleyball Program Mean for You?

"Knowing there is a legacy to uphold and a strong consistency out of the program, I am excited for what it will push me to become," Sandberg said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans Now That You Have Signed?

"I can’t wait to represent something bigger than myself! Go Vols," Sandberg said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.