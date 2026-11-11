Live Updates: Tennessee Volunteers Volleyball Early Signing Period

*Note: The Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Vols will be signing prospects in multiple different sports. This just serves as one specific sport, while the other teams and programs will have their own specific updates on the website, which can be found by searching for it through the site's categories, or on the social media apps. This is also going to be updated as news comes, which means that it won't be updated unless there is something that is noteworthy and worth mentioning. The majority of the work will be done on November 11th, but this is something that will carry all the way through November 18th, so I suggest periodically checking to see if anything has changed. For the updates, make sure you refresh the article or the site so you can get every update that you need throughout the early signing period. It is also worth noting that every timestamp is in Eastern time.*

Wednesday - Nov. 11

7:00 AM: This could be a good day, as the Lady Vols volleyball team looks to land two of their three commits today alone, with the last commit expected to sign on Friday.

Pre-Event Information

Tennessee volleyball coach Eve Rackham Watt watches a NCAA volleyball game between Tennessee and Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The event is set to be one of the better signing classes that Tennessee sees among the six major sports. When it comes to volleyball, there are three commits in the country, with Eva Jeffries being the highlight addition in this class. She is expected to sign to the Lady Vols on Friday, while the other two (Lola Peters and Mara Sandberg) are expected to make it official on Wednesday. This is something worth monitoring, as this could be a game-changer for a team that is already looking like a real threat for the national championship.

Adding these three, and maybe even more, just goes to show that this is one of the better classes in the entire country, and that the best has yet to come in Knoxville.

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