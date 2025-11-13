National Analyst Shares Honest Evaluation on Tennessee Lady Vols Signee Gabby Minus
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have jumped out to a great start when it comes to the recruiting class of 2026. They may not have the biggest quantity on paper, but so far they have really produced the quality when getting commitments. They have two commits at this time, as they have really hit a home run with the two that they landed thus far in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
The first player that they landed is Oliviyah Edwards, and if there is anything you know about Edwards it is likely the fact that she is someone who is just physically gifted. She has a dunk package that most women basketball stars could only dream of, and is a finishing threat at the high school level. She is a generational athlete, and she brings a lot to the table.
The other prospect, who is one of the more underrated players in the nation that committed to Kim Caldwell and this Tennessee Lady Vols basketball program is Gabby Minus. Minus is one of the better players for what she brings the table, as she is a 6-foot prospect from the state of Georgia. The Peach State recruit and commit attends Hebron Christian Academy and committed to the Lady Vols over multiple schools, which has been tabbed as her "dream school" in the past.
Minus can bring a lot to the table, but what exactly can she bring? This is something that Director of Women's Basketball Scouting Brandon Clay brought up in his evaluation process when evaluating Tennessee commit Minus. Here is what the scouting analyst had to say when evaluating the 6-foot star.
Gabby Minus Evaluation From Clay
"Minus has progressed into one of the Southeast region's premier options at the forward position. Minus had her versatility on display this fall as a member of the Overtime Select League. Her ability to make open 3-pointers while serving as a presence on the glass is a tough combination. Minus has the skill combination to be a consistent threat on both ends of the floor. In the modern game, Minus projects as a third or fourth basketball handler offensively. Continuing to convert the open 3-pointer at a 34 percent or higher rate is a big key to her future success. I expect that to be a focus during her rehab progression as Minus will miss an extended period of time with a lower leg injury," said the evaluator in his Gabby Minus evaluation.