The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the LSU Tigers 27-13 on Saturday in front of what seemed to be one of the loudest games of the year.



The Big Orange defense had yet another top tier performance. The Jim Knowles led unit didn't hold another opponent scoreless in the entire second half, however, the did hold LSU scoreless in the fourth quarter.

This could not have come at a better time, as the Tennessee football program was hosting several visitors for the game, with quite a few being defensive guys.



None being bigger than 2027 Ohio State five-star commit DJ Jacobs.

2027 Blessed Trinity (GA) EDGE DJ Jacobs was in Knoxville as Lane Kiffin made his return, leading the Tigers into a hostile Neyland Stadium.

Jacobs has remained locked in with the Buckeyes, has been on a few visits, many accompanying his younger brother Dawson, as his recruitment is picking up. Nonetheless, Jacobs has been on Rocky Top twice this year. What stood out today?



"It was great, because the last time I came out, they took a loss to Texas, but it was good to see the atmosphere, and everyone bounce back from the loss. You know, them coming back up, they're on a great run, and yeah, I'm excited to see what Tennessee does," Jacobs said.

The Tennessee defense leads the nation in sacks (47) and had a very productive day against Sam Leavitt and the LSU offense recording 8 sacks. Jacobs had a brief assessment on the defensive success.



"It just shows how Coach G (Rodney Garner) is getting after it. He's getting after it in practice, before the game. It just shows that he knows how to coach. He's doing very well."

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Jacobs committed to the Buckeyes in late December of 2025, and has yet to waive that decision and there is no indication that it will unfold that way. That has not kept schools from pitching their play to the blue-chip. Tennessee and Georgia seem to be leading that charge.

Signing day is just a little of two weeks away, so it will be interesting to watch as a whole, but specifically situations such as this. Fans will be on edge until a signature is given either way.



Stay tuned as Vols on SI will have plenty of coverage on early signing day (December 2, 2026)

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