Penn State Commit Details Tennessee Football's Recent Recruiting Push

Tennessee has got some good talent in its 2027 class. Kesean Bowman and David Gabriel-Georges headline the offensive commits, and Kenneth Simon and Marcus Jones headline the defense. The Volunteers continue to pursue other players in the 2027 class as they look to round out a top-25 class. This includes a couple of Georgia natives, DJ Jacobs and BJ Allen, who could both be very solid additions to Tennessee’s class.

Tennessee still does not have a commit in the 2028 class. However, the Volunteers are pushing for some of the nation’s best. Braylon Clark, Dion Edwards, Jermaine Cobbins, and Maximus Curry are all highly ranked recruits that Tennessee is right in the mix for.

One player that Tennessee is targeting is four-star defensive back Deonte Flemings. The Pennsylvania product is already committed to Penn State, but other schools, like Tennessee, are not giving up.

He recently spoke with Vols on SI about Tennessee’s push to flip him.

Flemings Talks Tennessee’s Push to Flip Him

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a Penn State commit, Flemings addressed why he is still looking at other schools.

“Being a kid, I still want to have fun on the recruiting trail, and make the best decision for my family and me.”

As for Tennessee in specific, he is already building a relationship with the Volunteers' new cornerbacks coach, Derek Jones.

"Coach Jones is down to earth; he is going to be real with you upfront, and he stands on business.”

Beyond just Coach Jones and the rest of the coaching staff, Flemings has an appreciation for the Tennessee brand.

“They produce history, and they always are in the mix of things when it comes to development for sure.”

He informed us that he plans to be in Knoxville for the “Third Saturday in October” game against Alabama. He also has visits scheduled to Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Penn State this fall.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Wesley Powell on X (Click HERE)