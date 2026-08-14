Tennessee Football Star Edrees Farooq Leaves Practice In an Ambulance

The Tennessee football team was in practice on Friday as they continue to progress towards their first scrimmage, which is set to take place on Saturday. The team had a lot of positives to discuss throughout the week; however, when it comes to Friday, the biggest headline isn't something that any fan will be excited to hear

One of the Tennessee Volunteers' biggest stars on the defensive side of the ball when it comes to a returning factor from last season has suffered an injury that resulted in him leaving the field in an ambulance.

Edrees Farooq Suffered a Major Injury

Tennessee safety Edrees Farooq (15) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That player is safety Edrees Farooq, who is expected to be one of the starters for the Vols this season. The initial report indicated that his injury was a leg injury that resulted in the ambulance taking him away from the practice field. The ambulance transported him to UT Medical for further assistance, as there isn't a diagnosis that they can give out at this moment.

This means that there also isn't a timeline for when he may be able to return, but if he left via an ambulance, it does seem that this will be a lengthy recovery for the 2026 season.

As of now, fans will hope that he returns and hope the overall best for him. When it comes to the depth behind him, it leaves an obvious two-pair-group that will have to step in for him if the injury does happen to be long-term. Those two being TJ Metcalf, the safety addition from the Michigan Wolverines, along with the addition of Penn State Nittany Lions safety addition Dejuan Lane.

Both players are great in their own way, and they were both expected to have a major role when it comes to this Tennessee defense; however, it did seem that Farooq was going to be the star of the safety group with all of the progress that he has made this offseason. He looked to be one of the more progressed players, which is saying a lot considering he was solid all last season, finishing with a stat line that consisted of four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Another big season this year would have put him into some NFL Draft conversations. Hopefully he will be able to return quickly, and it is something minor, but now fans will have to play the waiting game.