Samari "Smoke" Matthews Talks Tennessee Visit And Meeting Up With Faizon Brandon
Tennessee has been actively recruiting in the state of North Carolina. Tennessee has landed the top rated recruit in the state of North Carolina in the 2025 class with David Sanders Jr. and the 2026 class with Faizon Brandon. The Vols have targeted many notable names including Rodney Dunham, Brody Keefe, Leo Delaney, Isaiah Campbell, and the highlight recruit of today’s article Samari “Smoke” Matthews.
Matthews is a four-star cornerback and former teammate of Faizon Brandon. Matthews caught up with Tennessee on SI after his visit to Knoxville.
“My visit was great, I really enjoyed it and took in the moment,” said Matthews. “It was amazing, it was super loud and you could feel the electricity pumping in there. They have one of the best atmospheres I’ve been to.”
Matthews doesn’t plan on taking Tennessee out of the equation up until the end as they will be competitive for him. “Tennessee will be a school there to the end with my recruitment. They have been recruiting me since my freshman year. They are definitely one of my top teams.”
He got to catch up with his former teammate and friend on the visit. “I did talk to a close friend of mine Faizon Brandon, we actually grew up together playing on the same youth team. We talked a little about football, but mostly just catching up.” He also got to catch up with the man in charge of the defense. “Coach Tim Banks, we talked a little before the game: The message to me was that they feel I would be a great fit and would love to have me be a Volunteer.”
He will be giving the Vols an official visit in the future. “As of now, I plan on visiting again during my OV whenever we set that date.”
