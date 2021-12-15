Signing Day Profile: WR Marquarius 'Squirrel' White
BIO
Marquarius 'Squirrel' White
Clay-Chalkville (Alabama)
Wide Receiver
5'11, 170 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered February 22nd, 2021
Committed May 10th, 2021
Signed December 15th, 2021
Reason for Committing- "It has always been Tennessee from the jump. Since I got up there on my OV in the summer and committed, it has felt like home. The coaching staff up there, I like what coach Heupel is doing with the offense. It fits me a lot as a speed guy and being able to go vertical. I have good players that are coming in with me as well. I have a great quarterback coming in and players around me."
Read More
What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "Just to get a chance to play and go win games and help turn Tennessee around.
Get to Know Marquarius
Favorite Food- Wings
Favorite Movie- Don't Menace to South Central
Favorite Video Game-Madden
NFL Role Model- OBJ
Most Influential Person-
Stats (MaxPreps)
49 receptions for 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Highlights