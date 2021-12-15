Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Signing Day Profile: WR Marquarius 'Squirrel' White

    Author:

    BIO

    Marquarius 'Squirrel' White

    Clay-Chalkville (Alabama)

    Wide Receiver

    5'11, 170 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered February 22nd, 2021

    Committed May 10th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- "It has always been Tennessee from the jump.  Since I got up there on my OV in the summer and committed, it has felt like home. The coaching staff up there, I like what coach Heupel is doing with the offense. It fits me a lot as a speed guy and being able to go vertical. I have good players that are coming in with me as well. I have a great quarterback coming in and players around me."

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "Just to get a chance to play and go win games and help turn Tennessee around. 

    Get to Know Marquarius 

    Favorite Food- Wings

    Favorite Movie- Don't Menace to South Central

    Favorite Video Game-Madden

    NFL Role Model- OBJ

    Most Influential Person-

    Stats (MaxPreps)

    49 receptions for 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

    Highlights

