Tennessee Targets And Prospects Detail Visit Experience
Tennessee had many recruits on campus against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Ranging from a plethora of different classes the Vols would find a repeated pattern of recruits enjoying their experience.
Tennessee on SI caught up with multiple recruits to detail their experience.
Deion Thomas: “The visit was great it was fun and organized, and they made me see what being a Vol feels like.”
Christian Webb-Scott: “My visit to Tennessee was great. The hospitality was amazing and having the opportunity to meet and have conversations with the coaching staff before and after the game was one of the highlights of the day.”
Tyriq “Ty Boogie” Green: “The visit was great, the atmosphere was electric one of the loudest games I’ve been to all year, this visit still keeps Tennessee high for me.”
Joel Wyatt: “The atmosphere was incredible it was amazing just to see everyone cheer for good and bad.”
Jaziel Hart: “The atmosphere was the most electric atmosphere a recruit could have attended. It was so loud, when clapping your hands it sounded loud for some reason. You couldn’t hear the person beside your voice when 3rd down hit for defense! The fans were all into the game and cheering the whole game while the one kid kept the fans lit with his dancing.”
Khamari Brooks: “The atmosphere there was great and probably the best I have been in. It was so loud you barely hear anyone talking beside you.”
Malik Howard: “The atmosphere was really electric and the fans were cheering so loud that you could feel it.”
Kamhariyan Johnson: “Tennessee definitely helped my recruitment and with me having a great time down there, they would definitely be a top school for me.”
Kaden Carter: “The visit to the Tennessee game was amazing. The atmosphere was outrageous and very loud, if I had to describe it as something it would be a rocket taking off.”
Jerimy Finch Jr: “It was a great visit to Tennessee. The game day atmosphere was exciting to be a part of.”
DQ Forkpa: “The atmosphere was crazy I don’t think I’ve ever seen a stadium that live.”
Jayden Petit: “My visit to Tennessee was amazing. One of the best visits if not the best I have had so far. The atmosphere was crazy. The fans were passionate and loud. The loudest crowd I've ever been a part of.”
Keshawn Stancil: “The visit was great. The atmosphere was amazing. I can’t lie it was a different scenery.”
