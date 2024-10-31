Tennessee vs Kentucky Official Injury Report
The official injury report for the Tennessee vs Kentucky game has been released.
The Tennessee Volunteers were off this past weekend and now they enter the back half of their regular season schedule. They have a big game against the Georgia Bulldogs approaching rapidly but this week they have to take care of business against the Kentucky Wildcats first.
It's been an up-and-down season for Kentucky this year. They had Georgia on the ropes early in the year, upset Ole Miss on the road and are now coming off of a home loss against Auburn. They've had some strong defensive performances throughout the year but the offense has not yet got things rolling this year with transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff leading the unit.
With that said, the SEC has released the official injury report for both Tennessee and Kentucky heading into the matchup. Here is what it looks like it:
Tennessee vs Kentucky Injury Report:
Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- Keenan Pili, LB, Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB, Out
- Caleb Herring, DL, Questionable
- William Satterwhite, OL, Questionable
Kentucky:
- Maxwell Hairston, DB, Out
- DeaMonte Traynum, RB, Out
- Jantzen Dunn, DB, Out
- JJ Weaver, OLB, Out
- Steven Soles Jr., OLB, Out
- D'Eryk Jackson, ILB, Out
- Gerald Mincey, OL, Out
- Jordan Dingle, TE, Out
- Josaih Hayes, DL, Out
- Quay'sheed Scott, DB, Doubtful
- DJ Waller Jr., DB, Questionable
- Jayvant Brown, ILB, Probable
- Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, RB, Probable
- Deone Walker, DT, Probable
- Nasir Addison, DB, Probable
- Tavion Gadson, DL, Probable
