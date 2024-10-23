South Carolina Commit Trending To Tennessee
Tennessee has been successful early on in the 2026 class. They currently have three commits in the class including four-star Brandon Anderson, four-star Carson Sneed, and of course No. 1 ranked player and QB in the class Faizon Brandon.
Tennessee has had two big weekends in back-to-back weeks with Florida and Alabama coming to town which Tennessee won both contests in huge environments.
The Vols have started to trend with many recruits but have really started to pick up steam with one of the nation’s best linebackers.
That linebacker is Rodney Colton Jr. who is currently committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Colton was on campus for the Alabama game on Saturday. This wasn’t his first visit with the Vols as he has been in Knoxville in the past. Tennessee has been after Colton for quite some time now and getting him on campus only helped their case.
He is arguably the top linebacker target in the 2026 class for the Vols alongside Tyler Atkinson who hasn’t visited the Volunteers in a while.
Colton is currently ranked 95th in the nation and as the 7th linebacker.
