Tennessee Football Lands New 2027 Recruiting Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed a huge commitment, as the announcement was made later on Friday. The commitment comes from Sam McKeown, who is a long snapper with a ton of potential. He announced he is committing to the Vols over teams like Oklahoma, which has reportedly offered him in the past.

The commitment is just the ninth in the 2027 class, and more is expected to come sooner rather than later.

The talented prospect was recently evaluated by Kohl's Kicking, as he is one of the players with the highest ranking. Here is what was said by the talented website that evaluates kickers, punters, and long snappers better than anyone else in the scouting world.

Sam McKeown's Commitment Evaluation

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks with Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"McKeown's rare combination of athleticism and elite snapping talent were evident throughout the 2025 Kohl's Texas Winter Showcase. He completed the charting session with an average snap time of .66 seconds and finished 3rd in the country for the 2027 class. McKeown is one of the best all-around prospects to come through Kohl's Snapping. He is tall, with long levers and runs extremely well. McKeown is 6'4" and ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash. McKeown checks every box a coach could ever want in their starting snapper. He is college ready right now and is just starting to see what he's truly capable of," Kohlskicking.com stated in an evaluation of the newest Tennessee Vols' commit in the class of 2027.

The talented prospect ranks as the No. 2 long snapper in the nation, and is a five-star on Kohl's Kicking, which is what many look at when it comes to the special teams, as they are often unranked on other websites that focus on offensive and defensive positions only.

This is a huge landing for the Vols, who were in need of landing a long snapper, as they are getting someone who could be the next starter at teh position for the Vols once he gets to town. He is a player who has been viewed as a great option for the long snapping position, and as the evaluation stated, he is currently college-ready at this very moment.

What's next for the Vols is looking for more talented prospects to join the 2027 commitment class.

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