Standout Quarterback Recruit Ty Snell Breaks Down His Tennessee Football Standpoint

Ty Snell is by far one of the more gifted quarterbacks in the country, as he is entering his second season of high school and his third season as a quarterback at the high school level. He originally played for Lipscomb Academy, but he now plays for Allen High School in the state of Texas.

Snell has secured a spot as one of the best 2029 athletes thus far, and he recently spoke with Vols on SI, as he has nothing but great things to say about the Tennessee Volunteers.

Ty Snell Talks Tennessee Volunteers and Offseason Goals

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Vol Walk before the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Things are going really good. Coach Halze actually stopped by my practice this morning. It’s always good to see him and to see that I am a priority," Snell said.

He would then go into a discussion on which coaches have been standing out to him along the way, as he continues to double down on Coach Halzle playing a major part.

"I have a good relationship with Coach Halze and Coach Peery. They are great, and it’s always good to spend time with them," Snell said.

The Tennessee program is hoping to get him back on campus sooner than later, as he confirms he plans on returning. The timeline has been revealed, and it is sooner than many may expect.

"I probably will be out again this summer for a camp. I like to compete, so going out there in front of the coaches and getting coached up would be great," Snell said.

It is still very early in his recruitment, but Snell continues to explain how the Vols are near the top of the mountain, as he has already been offered by many of the top programs in the nation.

"Tennessee is still one of the programs that is on the top of my list," Snell said.

Finally, Snell discussed what his goals are during the remainder of the offseason, with the season inching closer every day.

"The main goal is to finish up spring strong this Thursday. After that, we have our State 7v7 gearing up, so I want to lead our team to a couple of championships. Personally, I am working on putting on another 8lbs to put me at 200 by the start of the season. I will get with my trainers to increase speed and mobility. After that, just do a whole lot of film study to make sure I stay sharp," Snell said.