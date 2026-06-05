Derrick Baker Plans to Peer Recruit This Elite Prospect on His Tennessee Football Official Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge weekend of official visitors ahead of them, including an official visitor by the name of Derrick Baker.

Baker is the quarterback for the Milton Eagles and is currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2027 recruiting class. Baker is a growing prospect from the state of Georgia and is one of the more important visitors this weekend, due to his ability to peer recruit and help the Vols bring in talented prospects that they want in the class with him.

Prior to making his trip to Knoxville, Baker would discuss his official visit with Vols on SI. Here is what he had to say.

Derrick Baker Gets Real With Vols on SI

Derrick Baker | Derrick Baker

"My objective is to just get closer to the coaches as much as I can. Spending 2-3 days with these coaches will allow me to really see what it’ll be like to live there at UTK," Baker stated when speaking to Vols on SI on Thursday ahead of his weekend official visit.

He would then be asked which coach he plans to speak with the most.

"Coach Halzle or Coach Heupel, because it’ll allow me to get a better relationship with the people that I’m trusting to come to and develop me for the future," Baker said.

Baker has been committed for quite some time, which has allowed him to learn who he should be peer recruiting. On this visit, he plans to peer recruit the Tennessee Volunteers' top target in the recruiting scene.

"I absolutely plan on peer recruiting, especially one guy I have a past relationship with, and that’s DGG (Five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges). We played together in the past and would love to play with him again," Baker said.

Finally, he would shut down all of these rumors, as he has been linked to some other schools that he could be visiting. He would comment on his official visit schedule.

"I do not plan on taking an OV anywhere else," Baker said.

Tennessee will need Baker as much as they will need the coaches to be locked in when it comes to peer recruiting, as although he will be going through his official visit to learn more about the Vols, he will also be called upon to bring the top targets and prospects with him to Knoxville, Tennessee.

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