Tennessee Commit Legend Bey Requests for Letter of Release

Tennessee commit Legend Bey has requested for a letter of release.

While most of the dust has settled for the 2026 recruiting class after early national signing day, not everything has been finalized. In fact, it looks like the Tennessee Volunteers are going to lose one of their signees.

Legend Bey has reportedly requested a letter of release. All signs point to Bey heading to Ohio State once everything has been finalized, according to Rivals.

It was one of the more chaotic stories during early national signing week. It looked like Bey was going to sign with the Ohio State Buckeyes and join their class, until ultimately, he decided to sign with the Volunteers.

NEWS: Tennessee signee Legend Bey has reportedly requested his letter of release from Tennessee and appears to be headed to Ohio State.



via @Rivals pic.twitter.com/R6kC90CzHM — Vol Report (@AllVolReport) December 15, 2025

Tennessee Signee Legend Bey Set to be Released from the Class

Legend Bey on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Legend Bey

Reports surfaced that the decision to sign with Tennessee was not Bey's, but that is where his family wanted him to go. There were even photos posted online of Bey next to a table covered in Ohio State decor on signing day, but a last minute decision was made for him to go to Tennessee.

From that moment, it seemed unlikely that Bey would end up in Tennessee's 2026 recruiting class. Bey originally committed to Tennessee, then decommitted on Nov. 10 and flipped his commitment to Ohio State. December third is when he officially flipped his decision back to the Volunteers and now it looks like he will be joining the Buckeyes once again.

Bey is rated as a four-star prospect, the 175th-best player in the country, the ninth-best athlete in the class and the 24th-best player in the state of Texas, according to composite rankings.

This message was posted by Bey on social media on Dec. 5 following his signing with the Volunteers.

"Unfortunately it's true, But I would like for everyone to give my mom the upmost respect. I turn 18 in 20 days so it most likely will be Go Bucks," said the talented prospect in a TikTok comment.

It has been one of the more interesting recruiting stories in the class, but ultimately, it looks like Bey is going to get to make the decision he ultimately wanted to make. Regardless of the ensuing loss for Tennessee, it will still be a very impressive 2026 recruiting class for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff.

Despite missing the playoffs this season, Tennessee's efforts on the recruiting trail should have them slotted to make a return to postseason play in the near future if everything works out.

More from Volunteers on SI: