The Latest Updates on Tennessee Football Signee Legend Bey

The Tennessee Volunteers have had some drama out of Legend Bey's camp, as the Tennessee Vols flipped him back to their class on Wednesday.

The Vols have had a lot of great things going on in their 2026 class, and if this ends up being how they initially hoped, then this is near the top, as Bey is easily a top athlete in the nation. Bey has a lot of talent and is one of the fastest kids in the country, which is what helped earn him plenty of the offers. After being committed to the Vols for months, he flipped to the Buckeyes, where he intended to sign on Wednesday. Brian Hartline (former OSU WR coach) accepted the USF head coaching gig, and that threw a wrench in this recruitment... so we thought. Reports indicated that the Vols were in the race, and that he flipped to the Vols, which was later made official.

However, that isn't the choice that Bey wanted to make it seems. It also looks as if the Vols signee was denied the opportunity to sign with the Buckeyes by his mom, who might've even done the signing herself in recent speculation. Sam Spiegeman from On3 and Rivals recently shared the latest news and knowledge from this whole situation. Here is what he had to say.

Did Legend Bey's Mom Forge Her Son's Signature?

Legend Bey on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Legend Bey

“Legend Bey’s mother actually went to Knoxville the weekend before signing day to meet with the Tennessee coaches, by herself, to pick up the paperwork. Whether he or his mom signed on signing day, that remains up in the air,” said Sam Spiegelman. “I have one source that says the signature with Legend Bey at Tennessee was forged, and that Legend still does not want to go to Knoxville. We’ve seen the famous tweet hit the social media airwaves. His family has basically locked him out of his account. And as of Friday morning, the last day of the signing window, we’re still hearing this is a family that’s kind of in disagreement about where this prolific four-star athlete is going to end up playing.”

How Legend Bey Would Be Able to Leave

Legend Bey on his Ohio State Buckeyes official visit | Legend Bey

"Tennessee has announced the signing on all of their social media platforms. He is signed. The question is whether he will show up in a couple of weeks in Knoxville. Or is this situation between his mother and himself not agreeing where to go, will that open the door for him to potentially use the Transfer Portal? Which we know is certainly a possibility with these early signees to make a decision in early January when things get straightened out."

Will Legend Bey Show Up on Campus

Legend Bey on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Legend Bey

"I think at this point I am kind of expecting him to (show up in Knoxville). The stage is set for him to. I tend to agree with coaches. If you can convince Mom, then Mom can usually convince the son. This is a strange situation. We said it right at the top this is one of the most personal signing periods in recent memory that we have had from Wednesday to Friday with Legend kicking us off Wednesday with this interesting letter of intent. Whether he did or didn't sign it, but now the fact is nothing has changed Friday, he is still signed to be a Tennessee Vol until further notice."

Check out the full video below.

