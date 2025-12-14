Fernando Mendoza Was Incredibly Emotional After Capturing First Heisman in School History
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza captured the 2025 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in New York City, and he was incredibly emotional upon hearing his name called as the winner of the prestigious award.
Mendoza, who became the first Hoosiers player to ever win the award, captured the honor over Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, who finished second. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin finished third and fourth, respectively.
Mendoza left no stone unturned in his speech, thanking each family member individually, his high school, his former school (Cal) and his current coaches and teammates at Indiana. He also spoke in Spanish to thank his grandparents.
Mendoza also ended his speech with a compassionate plea to high school players who may be overlooked on the recruiting trail to never give up on their dreams.
The junior is a very deserving winner, completing 71.5% of his passes for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns to just six interceptions for the top-ranked Hoosiers, who won the Big Ten title and earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.