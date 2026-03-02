Former Tennessee Football Commit Kamauri Whitfield Talks Tennessee Update

Kamauri Whitfield is a former Tennessee Vols commit, who was committed before the new year, but eventually backed off his commitment thanks to many coaching changes that have made things a bit different. Even though the prospect was once committed and backed off the decision, Whitfield is still a top target at the cornerback position, and the Vols are still in the picture.

Whitfield is fresh off a solid season with The First Academy in the state of Florida, and he is a top target for many different schools. One of the schools he remains a target for is the Vols, which he would discuss in an interview during the first of two days at "The Sevens" in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is what he had to say when speaking with Vols on SI reporter Caleb Sisk.

Kamauri Whitfield Updates His Recruitment

Kamauri Whitfield | Kapturedbykoby

"It was like – with all the defensive changes, I just wanted to take a step back. I wanted to take a step back to really see the full picture," the former Tennessee football commit stated when speaking to Vols on SI writer and reporter Caleb Sisk.

The talented prospect would then go into detail about talking with the new cornerback's coach, Derek Jones, who replaces short-term corners coach Micahel Hunter, who is now with the Rams.

"I'm still looking at them, because I just got on the phone with coach (Derek) Jones not too long ago. We will get on the phone and talk for a good minute," Whitfield. said.

He then would go into detail about what the conversation was.

"The conversation went well. He was just introducing himself. He was telling me how he functions and how he runs things. We were also just talking about life," Whitfield said.

The Vols will look to get him on multiple visits, which he remains willing to take. Here is what the prospect had to say when discussing possible visits coming up with the Tennessee Volunteers.

"I am planning on taking an official visit to Tennessee. I am going up during the spring to see what days they have, and see if that is something that will line up," Whitfield confirmed.

There is a commitment date in place, as the Tennessee Volunteers target and former commit will announce his decision this July. Here is the date that he has in mind.

"My official commitment date will be July 6. That is when I am wanting to make my decision," Whitfield confirmed.