Maddox Porter Growing Early Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers

Class of 2029 wide receiver Maddox Porter dominated the state of Tennessee during his freshman season. He totaled an insane 1547 receiving yards and caught 27 touchdowns (per MaxPreps) while helping lead his high school, Battle Ground Academy, to a state title (and he wore Tennessee gloves in the state championship game). After his amazing season, he was named MaxPreps’ National Freshman of the Year, becoming the first receiver to win the award.

Porter has a legit chance to be a top 10 player in the country when he finishes his prep career and heads off to college.

He recently competed at the Rivals regional combine camp in Atlanta and went up against some of the top players in the country. Despite being a few years younger than most of the people there, he was named the receiver MVP.

With him being in Tennessee’s backyard, the Volunteers have been on Porter early, and he spoke with Vols on SI at The Sevens (7-on-7 event) about the Tennessee Volunteers.

Porter Talks Early Tennessee Relationship and more

While it is still very early on in his recruitment process, Tennessee has definitely started to make an impact on Porter.

“I love them! Coach Kelsey Pope (receivers coach) and I have built a great bond. He came up and visited my high school during the contact period, and we had some good conversations.”

Porter then went into detail about some of the conversations he had with coach Pope.

“We just talked about his plans for me and some off the field stuff.”

Tennessee has produced a lot of NFL receivers over the last few years, something that Porter has taken note of.

“I like it (their receiver development), last year they had Chris Brazell, a big receiver, and I try to model my game after him. I really like how they developed him.”

Porter did not visit Neyland Stadium last year for a gameday visit, but he is hoping to go to a game in the fall and see all that Rocky Top has to offer.

He plans on visiting Tennessee for the spring game on April 11th. He has not scheduled any other visits yet, but he is in the process of setting up visits with Oregon and Florida State.

Despite all of Porter’s success as a freshman, he is still hungry for more as a sophomore.

“I have to come back next year better and stronger. I had a good season, but it does not stop there; my boys at BGA are trying to go win state again.