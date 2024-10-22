Tennessee Football Commit Tyler Redmond Talks Chemistry Ahead Of Signing Day In December
A major portion of the 2025 commitment class for Tennessee was on campus this past weekend. That was of course to watch Tennessee and Alabama in the Third Saturday in October tradition. Tennessee walked away with a victory over the Crimson Tide inside Neyland Stadium.
One of the commits to make it on campus was Milton High School defensive back Tyler Redmond. Redmond is a three-star who committed to the Vols back in November last year over the NC State Wolfpack.
He caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.
“My visit was great as always seeing the coaches and the other commits getting to know them better and just fellowshiping with everyone,” Redmond stated. “The atmosphere is like no other best atmosphere in America. I love the Tennessee fans they stay with it through all four quarters no matter what. This definitely played a factor in the game.”
Redmond has been locked in with the Vols since the jump. “I feel like my commitment was locked the day I committed never once did I feel like I needed a backup plan or wasn’t sure I made the wrong choice it’s always been 100% Tennessee.”
Redmond had the chance to speak to the newest commit Brandon Anderson on his visit. “I talked to Brandon Anderson the one who just committed in the 2026 class I just told him to come home he liked it the week before and said he was coming back and not many people know this but at one point Dylan Lewis, Ethan Utley, Justin Baker, Brandon Anderson, and myself all played on the same team when we were younger so the chemistry is already there.”
The coaches did talk to Redmond to leave a message to him about enrolling early following the signing day in December. “Their message to me was to be ready for when I enroll early and just keep working and never get comfortable.”
Redmond says he “should” be back for at least one more game to close the season out. “I might be up there again; I just don't know when, but I should be up there at least one more time before the season ends.”
