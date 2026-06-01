Tennessee Softball Season Comes to an End in the Women's College World Series Semifinals

Tennessee softball played in their second game on Monday, which was a game against a familiar foe. The Lady Vols matched up against the Texas Longhorns, who they played in the first game of the Women's College World Series. They would win that game and then go on to defeat the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second game on their slate.

This would get the Lady Vols in a position in a situation in which they would only need one win to advance. They would drop the first game, which was also against the Texas Longhorns. The Lady Vols had the bases loaded, and the winning run was at the plate, but Elsa Morrison struck out looking. It would all come down to the next game.

A pitching duel between Teagan Kavan and Karlyn Pickens was in full swing until things started to unglue for the Lady Vols. The Lady Vols would give up multiple runs, including a solo home run hit by Katie Stewart. This would make it back-to-back games with a home run against the Lady Vols.

Tennessee's Season Comes to an End

Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Karen Weekly walks on the field during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 28, 2026. Tennessee won 6-3. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Karen Weekly and her group, they could never find their footing and could never get the bats going, as they would strand batters on the base path, and they would fall short when it came to big moments at the plate.

What this means is that the Lady Vols' softball season is now over, and they will no longer have some of the better players on their team, including arguably the best player in the country, Karlyn Pickens. This would cap off a great season and an even better career for some of these Lady Vols.

All focus will now turn to the offseason following the 4-0 loss.

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