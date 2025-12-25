Tennessee Football Recruiting Christmas Wishlist

The Tennessee Volunteers have a lengthy Christmas list, but there are five prospects they are hopeful will come to their 2027 recruiting class. Here are five prospects that the Vols would love to add.

David Gabriel Georges - 2027 RB

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) runs in the touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DGG is easily the top prospect on the Vols' board this go around, and he is the top prospect on many teams' boards. He is the No. 1 need for the Vols because of their positional needs as a whole. It is important to note that the Vols no longer have Peyton Lewis, and the Vols are thin at running back. They also failed to get a running back in the 2026 class, which makes you think that this will be a position that they will go all out for. I anticipate a guy like David Gabriel Georges to make a decision in the summer, which is quite a distance, but he is on the Christmas Wishlist for the Vols in the 2027 cycle.

Kesean Bowman - 2027 WR

Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (1) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowman comes from a lengthy family tree that sets him up to be a premier wide receiver. He has three uncles who all had success at the college level, and he is a top get for the Vols inside the state of Tennessee. The Vols like to recruit in the state, and he seems to be one that they don't need to miss on, considering the fact that he has visited them multiple times, and he has been one of the longer targets for the Tennessee Volunteers. He has quickly become a top target for other schools as well, but for now, the Vols have a good chance of landing him, being near the top of his list along with a few others.

Joshua Dobson - 2027 CB

2027 DB Joshua Dobson. (September 26,2025) | Dale Dowden - @Dale_Dowden | Vols on SI

Dobson is arguably their top target on the defensive side of the football, and is someone that the Vols keep shooting their shot with. Dobson is someone from the state of South Carolina, who the Vols may have some issues pulling out of the state, but he remains near the top of their board at this time in the recruitment. Dobson has been a top player in the state of South Carolina, which is one of the states that the Vols like to recruit heavily out of. Dobson will be someone to watch moving into the spring and definitely into the summer if he hasn't committed to a program already by that point.

Cooper Witten - 2027 LB

Cooper Witten checking the play. (October 10, 2025) | Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden)- Vols on SI

Witten is the son of former Tennessee Volunteers tight end Jason Witten, so by nature, the Vols have a tie-in to Cooper. Witten has quickly become a top target for the Vols because of his talent level at the linebacker position. Tennessee has been recruiting the position very well, and the Texas high school star is near the top of the leaderboard. Witten has yet to announce a commitment date, but he is one who will be watched heavily.

Kenneth Simon - 2027 ATH

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) celebrates after defeating Ensworth at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simon is the son of a former Tennessee Vol and is someone who has been valued as a top target for the Vols on the defensive side of the football. He can play both safety and linebacker, which isn't something that you see every day. Simon has many schools standing out, including the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. These seem to be the two who are standing out the most at this moment.

