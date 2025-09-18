Tennessee Is A Finalist For Four Star OL Sean Tatum
Tennessee is a finalist for one of the best offensive linemen in the country. Four-star prospect Sean Tatum announced his finalists on Thursday. His final five include Miami, Florida State, Ohio State, Florida, and Tennessee. A thing of note is that three of the schools in his final are from Florida. It certainly won’t be easy to try to pry him from the state of Florida with so many in-state schools in contention to land him.
According to Rivals Industry Rankings, he is a four-star prospect, the No. 4 IOL, the No. 10 player in Florida, and the No. 104 player nationally. The Volunteers offered Tatum back in February.
The big thing to watch will be how aggressive will the Yellow Jackets be in pursuing Tatum and if they will get him on campus for any game day visits. They have a number of big games at home in Knoxville, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt, still remaining on the schedule. The Volunteers are in a good position to be in contention for playoff football this year and showcased that in an incredible week 3 game against Georgia.
When you roll on the tape on Tatum, he is an absolute mover in the run game with his 6’5 and 315-pound frame. He uses his leverage, coupled with his power, strength, and footwork, to create big running lanes and free running backs for big gains. In the passing game, he is stout, and once he gets his hands on you, it is impossible to get him off. One of my favorite parts of his game is his ability to finish blocks and play through the whistle to completely eradicate a defender from the play. That mean streak has major colleges calling and wanting his services.
Tennessee had a red-hot end of August, landing three recruits in three weeks. One of those major flips was from former South Carolina commit Kamari Blair, who flipped his commitment to the Volunteers. The last few recruiting cycles, Tennessee has been recruiting at an elite level and landing five stars in back-to-back cycles. It started in 2025 with David Sanders, and in the 2026 class, Gabriel Osenda. The Volunteers have the No. 8 class currently in the 2026 class. Vols have one player committed for the 2027 class in linebacker JP Peace.