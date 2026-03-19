Saint Louis vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round
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The Saint Louis Billikens put together a strong Atlantic-10 season, but fell short in the conference tournament. Luckily for them, in a year filled with disappointing bubble team performances, the Billikens were given an at-large big as a No. 9 seed.
They now need to prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, who finished with a 22-10 record on the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this No. 8 vs. No. 9 showdown on Thursday.
Saint Louis vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saint Louis +2.5 (-118)
- Georgia -2.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Saint Louis +116
- Georgia -140
Total
- OVER 169.5 (-110)
- UNDER 169.5 (-110)
Saint Louis vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 19
- Game Time: 9:45 pm ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Saint Louis Record: 28-5
- Georgia Record: 22-10
Saint Louis vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Saint Louis is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in Saint Louis' last seven games
- Georgia is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 6-2 in Georgia's last eight games
Saint Louis vs. Georgia Best Prop Bet
- Robbie Avila OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+100) via FanDuel
Georgia ranks just 151st in rebounding percentage, which means that's an area where Saint Louis could take advantage. Robbie Avila is already averaging 4.5 rebounds per game this season, so if he's able to have a strong game on the glass, he could go over this total on Thursday.
Saint Louis vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Saint Louis has great shooting and defensive numbers, but the Billikens have some reason issues when it comes to turnovers, ranking 235th in opponent turnovers per possession. That's bad news against a Georgia team that ranks 81st in opponent turnovers per possession.
Georgia was an underrated team in the regular season, ranking 55th in effective field goal percentage and 108th in defensive efficiency.
I'll back Georgia in this Round of 64 showdown.
Pick: Georgia -2.5 (-104)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets