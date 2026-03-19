Saint Louis vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Saint Louis Billikens put together a strong Atlantic-10 season, but fell short in the conference tournament. Luckily for them, in a year filled with disappointing bubble team performances, the Billikens were given an at-large big as a No. 9 seed.

They now need to prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, who finished with a 22-10 record on the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this No. 8 vs. No. 9 showdown on Thursday.

Saint Louis vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Saint Louis +2.5 (-118)

Georgia -2.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Saint Louis +116

Georgia -140

Total

OVER 169.5 (-110)

UNDER 169.5 (-110)

Saint Louis vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Game Time: 9:45 pm ET

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Saint Louis Record: 28-5

Georgia Record: 22-10

Saint Louis vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Saint Louis is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-2 in Saint Louis' last seven games

Georgia is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 6-2 in Georgia's last eight games

Saint Louis vs. Georgia Best Prop Bet

Robbie Avila OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+100) via FanDuel

Georgia ranks just 151st in rebounding percentage, which means that's an area where Saint Louis could take advantage. Robbie Avila is already averaging 4.5 rebounds per game this season, so if he's able to have a strong game on the glass, he could go over this total on Thursday.

Saint Louis vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick

Saint Louis has great shooting and defensive numbers, but the Billikens have some reason issues when it comes to turnovers, ranking 235th in opponent turnovers per possession. That's bad news against a Georgia team that ranks 81st in opponent turnovers per possession.

Georgia was an underrated team in the regular season, ranking 55th in effective field goal percentage and 108th in defensive efficiency.

I'll back Georgia in this Round of 64 showdown.

Pick: Georgia -2.5 (-104)

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