Tennessee LB Commit Brayden Rouse Set To Play In Navy All American Bowl Next January
Tennessee LB Commit Brayden Rouse was invited and will play in the prestigious Navy All-American Game that will be broadcast on NBC. Only the best players in the country are selected to participate in the event, and Rouse will be one of the few in attendance in San Antonio next January to showcase his talent to the world his talent.
In 2024, he was special, finishing with 105 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also had 25 catches for 378 yards and eight touchdowns. It was one of the better seasons you will see from a two-way player, which is why he won so many accolades as a junior.
He didn’t waste any time picking up where he left off a season ago. Rouse went off in his season debut in the Corky Kell Classic, finishing with five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening 44-21 win over South Paulding. One of the touchdowns was a 21-yard reception. To put it simply, he couldn’t be stopped. He also recorded a tackle on defense for the Kell Longhorns. With his 6’3 and 210-pound frame, he is a mismatch nightmare for any opposing defense, being able to win jump balls, break tackles in the open field, and constantly make the defense play for not keying in on him.
On defense, Rouse is one of the best outside linebackers you will find. He is elite at rushing the passer, but also phenomenal at shutting down the run. He moves fast through gaps, meeting the running back in the hole, giving him no place to run. When he rushes, he has an array of moves and a phenomenal, quick first step, which makes it challenging for opposing offensive linemen.
Rouse is primarily a linebacker, but looks like he could be asked this upcoming season to play a little bit more tight end/wide receiver for the Longhorns. Rouse did it last year with no problem for Kell, but it looks like his numbers could see an uptick on offense, especially with the added playing time. As he showcased in his senior debut, defenses will have a tough time slowing him down and staying in front of him. With a performance like that on state-wide TV, it is no wonder that he will be playing with some of the best the country has to offer in the Nvay All-American Bowl.