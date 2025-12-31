Unfortunate Stat Comes True Following Tennessee Football's Bowl Game Defeat

The Tennessee Volunteers has been a team that has had to battle some of the better teams in the SEC, and they have had some close games, but in the end the season wasn't exactly to the standards that fans wanted following what would be one of their better seasons since the year 1998 when the Vols won the national championship under the leadership of Phillip Fulmer.

The Tennessee Volunteers had a lot going on this season, but in the end, they walked away with eight wins. While this is better than what it could have been, it is also safe to say that the eight wins can be a bit misleading following a certain stat that was released.

The Vols were chasing their ninth victory of the season on Tuesday in their bowl game (Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee). They were tasked with beating the best non-conference team that they have faced all season long, as they played against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Vols had a chance to put the game away, but that wasn't the case as they lost the game in the final second of the contest, as the Illinois offense drove down the field and kicked a field goal. This finalized the game by a score of 30-28 in favor of the Fighting Illini. Not only did that kick finalize the win for the Illini, but it also finalized a stat that not too many fans of Tennessee will take lightly.

Unfortunate State Comes True

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel walk towards the locker room after the loss to Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following this loss, it was noted that the Vols didn't defeat a single team that finished the season as a ranked team. This doesn't mean much until you realize that they lost five games, and all of their losses were against the positive-win record teams. The Vols have faced tons of issues from injuries and from simple disagreements, but even in the offseason, the issues they faced were quite difficult, as the Vols finished the offseason with around 40 departures. This is enough to make any team struggle, but when you mention the additions that they had, it is even more difficult, as they made well less than 10 transfer portal additions.

The Vols will turn their focus to the 2026 season, which will begin immediately, as the Tennessee Vols will have a chance to make a splash in the transfer portal. The window for the lone portal opens on the 2nd and will close on the 16th.

