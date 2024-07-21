Tennessee Recruiting - Defensive Overview and Update on 2025 Recruiting Class
The 2025 recruiting class is nearing a conclusive date of December 4th, 2024. The nation's best prospect will have signed their national letter of intent and they will no longer be "available." Meaning for most programs, there's still a good bit of work to do on the recruiting trail before that final horn buzzes.
Luckily for the Tennessee Volunteers, it's mid-July and they've done a large portion of their work on the trail already and still have some good news on the horizon one would imagine. Let's take an overview of the class and provide a bit of an update.
Defensive line/Edge
Tennessee's defensive line class is already pretty filled out. Mariyon Dye and Ethan Utley are both very solid commits who rank inside of the top 150 and Charles House only adds into the talent for that room. The line of scrimmage has to be prioritized in the SEC to be successful, and Tennessee absolutely checked that box this recruiting cycle. Jayden Loftin at edge was another great pickup by the Volunteers, and by the looks of what James Pearce Jr. has done during his time in Knoxville, Volunteer fans can be excited about any edge rusher.
Linebacker
The Volunteers got a much needed commitment at this position on Saturday as Christian Gass announced his commitment to Tennessee. This was a big one too as Georgia felt like the leader and likely victor in the race, but the Volunteers got the job done down the stretch to get their first linebacker commit. He's an 11.55 runner in the 100-meter dash and if steal a linebacker from the Bulldogs, that likely means you landed a good one knowing their track record at that position. It also sounds like the Volunteers might be stealing another linebacker off of Georgia's commit list and with Loganza Hayward still waiting for his decision, the Volunteers could have a home run class this cycle.
Cornerback
Another position that Tennessee has really already solidified. Tre Poteat, Tyler Redmond and Dylan Lewis are already in the class and Redmond and Lewis have been locked in for quite a while now. Poteat's father has a background in the NFL as he was third round pick by the PIttsburgh Steelers, Redmond competes at the highest level of high school football in the state of Georgia at Milton and Lewis plays alongside Redmond at Milton. A good solid class that Tennessee can hang their hat o n.
Safety
There's only one name in this group right now but it's one that could have a lot of potential at the college level. Sidney Walton measured a 6-foot-5 wingspan and holds a frame that more weight could be added to once he graduates. He may not be the prospect that is going to hang with a team's. best wide receiver for four quarters, but he will have no issue handling tight ends and bigger body receivers at the next level.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
The Vols are still dealing with a logistical nightmare left-over from the Jermey Pruitt-era in Knoxville. The NCAA required scholarship reductions during the probational period. Thought the Vols were credited with 12 prior to the sanctions even being levied.
