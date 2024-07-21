Tennessee Recruiting - Offensive Overview and Update on 2025 Recruiting Class
The 2025 recruiting class is nearing a conclusive date of December 4th, 2024. The nation's best prospect will have signed their national letter of intent and they will no longer be "available." Meaning for most programs, there's still a good bit of work to do on the recruiting trail before that final horn buzzes.
Luckily for the Tennessee Volunteers, it's mid-July and they've done a large portion of their work on the trail already and still have some good news on the horizon one would imagine. Let's take an overview of the class and provide a bit of an update.
Quarterback
The Vols have their guy in this class and there was never any doubt. When there's a five-star quarterback in the state of Tennessee like George MacIntyre, it would be a travesty if he played anywhere but Knoxville. The 6'6 signal caller is the ideal fit for Heupel's system.
Running Back
Justin Baker out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia has been one of the longer-standing commits in this class and despite his 3-star rating, he's an extremely balanced back. He pairs an SEC frame as a high school with refined vision.
Wide Receiver/Tight End
With Jaime French still on the market, things could drastically change here, however, the Vols have already done a bang-up job at the receiver position even if things trend with French away from the Vols. The class is led by recent commit Travis Smith Jr, along with Radarius Jackson out of Memphis, and Joakim Johnson. Jack Van Dorsealer is the lone tight end commit in the class at 6'5, 230 pounds.
Offensive Line
David Sanders Jr's commitment announcement in August will change the outlook on this class quite a bit especially if he were to commit to the Vols. Tennessee has three offensive linemen committed at the moment in the 2025 class and they appear to be battling Ohio State for the services of Sanders (The nation's No. 1 OT). OL coach Glenn Elarbee has done a decent enough job getting the Vols in the mix for the nation's top lineman, now it's about finishing.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
The Vols are still dealing with a logistical nightmare left-over from the Jermey Pruitt-era in Knoxville. The NCAA required scholarship reductions during the probational period. Thought the Vols were credited with 12 prior to the sanctions even being levied.
