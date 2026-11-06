Tennessee Target Set to Announce Commitment Sunday

Tennessee does not currently have any commits in its 2027 basketball recruiting class. The Vols are targeting a few of the nation’s top prospects and are making ground with some. Even though they don’t have any commits as of now, that could change over the next few days.

One of the top centers in the country recently announced that the Vols were in his top three, and he is set to commit soon.

Yohane Kabongo Set to Commit Sunday

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Juke Harris (2) during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yohane Kabongo, ranked as the 10th-best center in the country, recently announced a top-three of Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi State. Along with the top three, he also announced that he will commit on Sunday.

He has visited all three in the past few weeks, starting with Tennessee, then he went to Alabama, and finally Mississippi State a few days ago. It was reported by Warchant.com that he was going to visit Florida State, but now that he has released his top three, that visit is likely canceled.

Kabongo is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and spent time playing at NBA Academy Africa. Before the start of his last season, he moved to the United States to play for the national powerhouse DME Academy (Florida).

Along with the top three, he also announced that he will commit on Sunday.

More on Last Year's Class

Tennessee guard Manny Green (1) during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Vols signed four high school recruits, landing the country's 22nd-overall class, according to Rivals. Unfortunately, one of their top commits from last year’s class, Ralph Scott, had knee surgery a few months ago and is going to miss most, if not all, of the season.

However, all three other freshmen appeared in Tennessee’s first game against Wofford. Chris Washington Jr. appeared in two minutes, recording one rebound. Manny Green played in three minutes, making the most of those minutes by scoring his first college points and totaling two assists. Marquis Clark got the most minutes of the three (despite being the lowest-ranked), playing four minutes. He made a free throw, recorded a rebound, and got a steal in those minutes.

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