What We Learned From Tennessee's Opening Win vs Wofford

The Tennessee Volunteers have won their first game of the new season with a big victory over the Wofford Terriers. Despite the final score showing a dominant victory, it was far from easy at the start of the game. The Vols will still have a lot they can take away from the game, but overall, the second half showed exactly why so many people are so high on the Volunteers once again.

The Team Will Take Time to Reach Their Potential

Nov 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes instructs his team during the first half against the Wofford Terriers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This team has a lot of talent, especially on the offensive end. The Vols have historically been defensive teams under Rick Barnes, but this season projects to be different. Bringing in so much talent is certainly a plus, but it does bring its own pains.

Talented teams can win a lot of games, but they can also fail to come together as a team and not reach their potential. This game was a tale of two possibilities. The first half looked like a team that had talent but did not play as a team. It looked like it was difficult to get everyone involved in the game; this, of course, did not produce results.

The second half flipped the script. The Vols began to play like a team and set each other up for success. The ball was moving more, and they were able to generate great looks all second half. This team will take time to reach their potential for a full game, but it should be encouraging to see it for a whole half already.

Juke Harris Off the Bench?

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) attempts a shot during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Juke Harris entered the season projected to be not only the Vols' best player but also one of the best players in the entire country. He is picked by many to get All-American honors at the end of the season, so it was surprising to see him come off the bench. This will be something to monitor as the season progresses. Maybe it was a one-time thing, or maybe there is more to it.

It is also worth noting that he was banged up prior to the game, but Barnes stated ahead of the game that he was likely going to play. Maybe he prepared for Harris to not be available as a precautionary measure.

DeWayne Brown II has Improved

Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) tries to get to the basket while guarded by Xavier forward Gabriel Pozzato (0) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeWayne Brown II averaged just 4 points a game last season. He was a useful player at times but, frankly, nothing special. In this game, he showed how much he has improved. His touch around the rim was excellent, and his ability to attack the boards was something that Barnes will love. Finishing the game with 17/17/3, which led the Vols in each category. Tennessee is expected to be a guard-dominant team, but Brown’s performance showed they should still have some inside presence on both ends.

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