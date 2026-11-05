Tennessee Basketball Reportedly a Leader in 5-Star's Recruitment

Tennessee currently has zero basketball commits in its 2027 class, but that could change very soon.

The Vols are in the running for a few of the nation’s top prospects, and it seems to be toward the top of one’s board.

Tennessee Reportedly a Leader in Nasir Anderson’s Recruitment.

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rivals’ Joe Tipton reported that Tennessee and Virginia are the two leaders in five-star point guard Nasir Anderson’s recruitment. Anderson recently visited Tennessee, as well as Virginia, Georgia, UNC, and Providence. He also reported that UNC and Providence seem to be out of Anderson’s recruitment, with Georgia remaining in the mix.

Anderson broke onto the scene as a sophomore when he led his Norcross (Georgia) team to an upset win over powerhouse McEachern in the second round of the 6A playoffs. Anderson’s performance against McEachern was especially noted by scouts because he was going up against one of the top 2027 point guards in the country, Chase Lumpkin (now committed to Alabama).

He was then selected to the USA U16 team for the FIBA U16 AmeriCup. Anderson would go on to set the U.S. record for assists (the previous record holder was now NBA point guard Rob Dillingham), and he won the tournament's MVP award over some of the world’s top prospects.

After his sophomore season, he transferred to the national powerhouse Prolific Prep, where he continued to succeed.

He is ranked by Rivals as the 12th-best player in the country and is the sixth highest-ranked uncommitted prospect.

What Happened the Last Time Tennessee Landed a Five-Star Recruit

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass while defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time Tennessee landed a five-star recruit was just two years ago, when the Vols landed Nate Ament.

Ament went on to lead Tennessee to an Elite Eight appearance, averaging 16.7 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 1.0 steals per game.

He was then selected 13th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, and through the first few games of his NBA career, he has looked solid in limited minutes for the Bucks.

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