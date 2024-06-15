Tennessee to host numerous five-stars in massive recruiting weekend
Tennessee football is preparing to host more than 25 high-level prospects this weekend.
Tennessee football is gearing up for one of the biggest recruiting weekends in program history. The Vols are slated to host six five-star recruits, along with many other highly sought-after prospects as they aim to enhance their 2025 recruiting class, which currently ranks as the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation according to On3. Here are some names to look out for this weekend.
Davis Sanders Jr.
Davis Sanders Jr. may be the biggest name visiting Knoxville this weekend. Ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 2 overall prospect in his class by On3 Industry, Sanders is one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation. Tennessee is competing with Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Nebraska, Alabama, and South Carolina to land Sanders, with Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson emerging as frontrunners. Following his visit to Knoxville, Sanders plans to visit Alabama on June 18 and Ohio State the weekend of June 21.
Jamie Ffrench
A five-star out of Jacksonville Florida, Jamie Ffrench has become highly sought after by Power Five schools across the nation. The No. 4 wide receiver in his class is favored to land with Texas, LSU, or Ohio State but Tennessee has remained in the mix with the opportunity to sway Ffrench into the direction of suiting up for the orange and white this weekend. Ffrench plans to announce his official commitment on August 30 and is scheduled to visit Texas following his visit to Knoxville this weekend.
Isaiah Gibson
Despite already committing to USC, five-star edge rusher Isaiah Gibson may be open to making a switch if the right opportunity arises. While Georgia is considered the frontrunner in swaying Gibson, Tennessee has also positioned itself as a strong contender. The Vols have a chance to demonstrate to On3 Industry's No. 1 edge rusher in the country why Tennessee may be a better fit for him during this weekend's visit.
Caleb Cunningham
A five-star out of Ackerman Mississippi, Caleb Cunningham is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in his class according to On3 Industry rankings. Although Cunningham has publicly stated that Auburn is his top choice, Tennessee remains a strong contender along with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, and Florida. Cunningham will conclude his visits for the month with a trip to Alabama on the weekend of June 21, following his visit to Knoxville this weekend.
Nic Moore
After originally being scheduled to visit Tennessee the weekend of June 21, four-star offensive lineman Nic Moore decided at the last minute to move up his visit with the Volunteers to this weekend after delaying his commitment date originally scheduled for Wednesday. Ranked as On3 Industry's No. 25 interior offensive lineman in his class, Moore holds 11 offers from across the country, with Tennessee and West Virginia currently seen as favorites to secure his commitment. His decision to move up his visit to Knoxville, coupled with the postponement of his commitment date, appears to only increase the Vols odds of gaining Moore's commitment.
Jared Smith
Jared Smith, a four-star edge rusher from Hoover, Alabama, is ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher in his class by On3 Industry. Smith has made several visits to Knoxville, including his most recent trip for Tennessee's 865 Live event, where he expressed that the Vols are very high on his list. Tennessee is among Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and USC in the running to land him. Smith is scheduled to visit Florida State on June 18 followed by USC on June 21.
